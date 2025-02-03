2025.02.03 11:11

Return to Russian gas imports would be a historic mistake, says FM

 
PHOTO: Circlephoto | Shutterstock

Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has criticised European Union officials saying that resuming the purchase of Russian gas could help end the war in Ukraine.

„Dependence on it [gas imports] enabled the Kremlin to fund wars, blackmail nations& undermine European security. Even considering a return to Russian gas imports now would be a historic mistake,” the minister wrote on X on Saturday.

“Russia must be defeated, not rewarded with new revenue streams,” he stated. 

According to Budrys, “Europe learned the hard way that Russian gas is more than just a commodity - it’s a geopolitical weapon.”

“Europe must stay on the right course: keep Russian gas out, tighten sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, support Ukraine, and invest in long-term energy security. Anything less would be a step backward,” Budrys said.

Citing its sources, the Financial Times last week reported that Brussels is debating a possibility of return to Russian gas supplies. The main motive for that is to help stop the war in Ukraine and cut gas prices in Europe, it said.

