Return to Russian gas imports would be a historic mistake, says FM

„Dependence on it [gas imports] enabled the Kremlin to fund wars, blackmail nations& undermine European security. Even considering a return to Russian gas imports now would be a historic mistake,” the minister wrote on X on Saturday.

“Russia must be defeated, not rewarded with new revenue streams,” he stated.

According to Budrys, “Europe learned the hard way that Russian gas is more than just a commodity - it’s a geopolitical weapon.”

“Europe must stay on the right course: keep Russian gas out, tighten sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, support Ukraine, and invest in long-term energy security. Anything less would be a step backward,” Budrys said.