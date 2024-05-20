2024.05.20 15:49

Results of first round of presidential election officially confirmed

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
A citizen votes in the Lithuanian presidential election
A citizen votes in the Lithuanian presidential election
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

On Sunday, 19 May, the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) officially confirmed the results of the first round of the 2024 Lithuanian presidential election.

According to the VRK, voter turnout stood at 59.95% as 1.44 million people cast ballots. The number of valid ballot papers stood at 1.428 million, while 11,607 ballots were invalid.

Election watchdog stated that incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda garnered 43.95% of votes, while Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė was the runner up with 20.05% of votes. The two of them have advanced to runoff voting that will be held on 26 May.

Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė finished third with 12.35% of votes, followed by ex-MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis with 9.21% and Eduardas Vaitkus, who is accused of spreading pro-Kremlin narratives, with 7.31%.

Dainius Žalimas, former president of the Constitutional Court, the Freedom Party’s nominee, finished the election with 3.57% of votes, followed by the Labour Party’s leader Andrius Mazuronis with 1.38% and Giedrimas Jeglinskas, the candidate of the party Democrats For Lithuania, with 1.37%.

Compared with the 2019 presidential race, voter turnout was by 2.59% higher this year.

In addition, a referendum on dual citizenship was held simultaneously with the presidential election. 97.98% of voters who cast ballots in the presidential election also voted in the referendum. More than 1.4 million voted in the referendum, accounting for 59.51% voter turnout.

More than 1.4 million referendum ballots were valid and nearly 29,000 were invalid.

A total of 1,043,265 voters or 74.49% supported dual citizenship, while 357,274 or 25.51% voted against it.

Although the referendum is deemed to have taken place, yet the referendum decision did not pass because not enough citizens overall supported dual citizenship.

