Results of first round of presidential election officially confirmed

According to the VRK, voter turnout stood at 59.95% as 1.44 million people cast ballots. The number of valid ballot papers stood at 1.428 million, while 11,607 ballots were invalid.

Election watchdog stated that incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda garnered 43.95% of votes, while Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė was the runner up with 20.05% of votes. The two of them have advanced to runoff voting that will be held on 26 May.

Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė finished third with 12.35% of votes, followed by ex-MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis with 9.21% and Eduardas Vaitkus, who is accused of spreading pro-Kremlin narratives, with 7.31%.