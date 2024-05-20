Results of first round of presidential election officially confirmed

According to the VRK, voter turnout stood at 59.95% as 1.44 million people cast ballots. The number of valid ballot papers stood at 1.428 million, while 11,607 ballots were invalid.
Election watchdog stated that incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda garnered 43.95% of votes, while Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė was the runner up with 20.05% of votes. The two of them have advanced to runoff voting that will be held on 26 May.
Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė finished third with 12.35% of votes, followed by ex-MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis with 9.21% and Eduardas Vaitkus, who is accused of spreading pro-Kremlin narratives, with 7.31%.
Dainius Žalimas, former president of the Constitutional Court, the Freedom Party’s nominee, finished the election with 3.57% of votes, followed by the Labour Party’s leader Andrius Mazuronis with 1.38% and Giedrimas Jeglinskas, the candidate of the party Democrats For Lithuania, with 1.37%.
Compared with the 2019 presidential race, voter turnout was by 2.59% higher this year.
In addition, a referendum on dual citizenship was held simultaneously with the presidential election. 97.98% of voters who cast ballots in the presidential election also voted in the referendum. More than 1.4 million voted in the referendum, accounting for 59.51% voter turnout.
More than 1.4 million referendum ballots were valid and nearly 29,000 were invalid.
A total of 1,043,265 voters or 74.49% supported dual citizenship, while 357,274 or 25.51% voted against it.
Although the referendum is deemed to have taken place, yet the referendum decision did not pass because not enough citizens overall supported dual citizenship.