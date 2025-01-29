Restoring diplomatic ties with China may be discussed – Seimas speaker

Relations between the countries deteriorated after Lithuania opened the Taiwanese Representative Office in 2021. Beijing claimed that this violated the „one China“ policy as the name of Taiwan rather than Taipei was used, which it regards to be a breakaway province. Beijing then started pressuring Lithuania economically, by limiting exports, and diplomatically, by downgrading the level of representation from ambassadorial to chargé d’affaires.
"The position is simple – we may discuss restoring diplomatic relations to the level they are in other European Union Member States. And to follow the same position we had been following before the actions of Ms Ingrida Šimonytė’s Government," Skvernelis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday.
According to the Seimas speaker, this would help restore trade with China to its previous extent. However, at the same time he calls to draw red lines regarding Chinese investments in Lithuania.
"I am not even talking about critical infrastructure. Overall, those investments in the country really are not needed," said Skvernelis.
After the 2024 parliamentary election, won by the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas mentioned the possibility to improve relations with China. However, this goal is not included in the Government’s programme. On the contrary, it describes China as a great challenge for Lithuania’s foreign and security policy.