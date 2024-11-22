Response must be planned if sabotage of undersea cables is confirmed – acting defmin

"There still are no concrete findings or a diagnosis what happened here. Let us wait a little bit and we will find out," said Kasčiūnas.

According to him, if it is determined that an authoritarian country is behind the incident, which was planned it advance and then carried out, then Lithuania should consider measures how to respond to such cases.

"This could be a long list of civilian measures, starting with naval navigation at sea and so on," he said.