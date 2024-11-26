Residents evacuated from Swiftair crash site will be offered social housing

On Tuesday, in a press conference held at the Government Office, the mayor said that initially people’s needs would be determined and they would be offered to move to social housing in coming days or next week until they may return. "Understandably, a part of the house has been destroyed and will have to be rebuilt," he said.
The mayor added that people evacuated due to the plane crash would be offered social payments, too. He said 13 evacuees were provided hot meals on Monday and were settled in a hotel.
Swiftair flight for DHL that crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway on 25 November struck a residential house and partially destroyed it.
According to the mayor, initial data on any environmental damage may emerge on Wednesday.
"So far, as regards waste and water, there is no pollution. Air measurement results are good, so we can only speak about chemicals that spilled from the aircraft onto the upper soil layer. If we receive such data, the layer will be cleared," said the mayor.
As reported, one of the pilots, a citizen of Spain, was killed in the crash. Three other people on board, citizens of Lithuania, Germany and Spain were injured. One of them sustained critical injuries.