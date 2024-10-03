Remigijus Šimašius. At least 4 million, not 2 thousand Russian citizens should face travel sanctions for Ukraine invasion

The EU travel sanctions are currently individually tailored rather than being based on sound and adequate criteria. These sanctions do not send a message to the over 140M Russian citizens to not personally contribute to the aggression. We need a clear, criteria-based list of individuals who will be automatically sanctioned if they fall under at least one of these criteria indicating that they have contributed to the aggression either directly or through deliberate indirect support.

Let me give you some examples of said criteria and the groups whose members directly contribute to the aggression, as well as some rough numbers of how many people belong to them. There are currently over 1.3M active Russian military personnel, and around 1M of them are not conscripts. There are more than 2M members of Putin’s pro-aggression United Russia party. There are tens of thousands of Russian propaganda workers (formal and informal media channels owned or sponsored by the Kremlin). There are hundreds of thousands of people who work for contractors of the Russian military. There are hundreds of thousands of people who have visited territories occupied by Russia without permission from the countries that were attacked (Ukraine, Georgia, or Moldova). There are tens of thousands of workers of companies who are involved in stealing Ukraine property or bypassing sanctions. There are even more than 200,000 FSB members all over! All of these people are active contributors to the aggression. They are also extremely vulnerable to pressure from the Kremlin while at home or abroad, making them the perfect tool for FSB operations. Unfortunately, all of them are still entitled to enter the EU, as some EU countries do not bother with issuing visas.