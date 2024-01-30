Regions Party will not nominate its own presidential candidate

According to the news website lrytas.lt, the Board of the Regions Party met on Monday and decided not to field its presidential candidate.
The party’s executive secretary, Vytautas Kamblevičius, said a decision was made taking into account that the campaign has already been underway for considerable time. Moreover, he said that the party’s Deputy Chairwoman Živilė Pinskuvienė decided not to run in this election. Her husband, party’s leader Jonas Pinskus, will not contest either.
The Regions Party has not yet decided whether it is going to endorse one of the existing presidential candidates, but this matter is expected to be decided in early March, when its Council is scheduled to convene.
By now, a number of parties have nominated their presidential candidates. The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) named Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS) – MP Aurelijus Veryga, Democrats for Lithuania – former assistant secretary general of NATO Giedrimas Jeglinskas, the Freedom Party – former president of the Constitutional Court Dainius Žalimas.
Independent candidates include incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda, lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, doctor Eduardas Vaitkus, former chief of defence Valdas Tutkus and Zenonas Andrulėnas, a candidate in 2020 parliamentary election.
The 2024 presidential election will take place on 12 May.