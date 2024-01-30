Regions Party will not nominate its own presidential candidate

According to the news website lrytas.lt, the Board of the Regions Party met on Monday and decided not to field its presidential candidate.

The party’s executive secretary, Vytautas Kamblevičius, said a decision was made taking into account that the campaign has already been underway for considerable time. Moreover, he said that the party’s Deputy Chairwoman Živilė Pinskuvienė decided not to run in this election. Her husband, party’s leader Jonas Pinskus, will not contest either.

The Regions Party has not yet decided whether it is going to endorse one of the existing presidential candidates, but this matter is expected to be decided in early March, when its Council is scheduled to convene.