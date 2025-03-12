Regional training initiative launched to strengthen refugee and migrant integration in Baltic cities

The Baltic countries are hosting a significant number of refugees from Ukraine, particularly considering the size of their own populations. The three countries have demonstrated great solidarity with Ukrainians forced to flee due to the ongoing war by providing refugees with a safe environment to rebuild their lives. While migration policies are developed on state-level, the process of integration of refugees and migrants to local communities is made possible by competent staff in cities and towns. The new training responds to the needs identified by local practitioners, bolstering their expertise following the uptick in new arrivals since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Continued work on integration and social cohesion remains essential for communities across the region.
"Successful refugee and migrant integration starts at the local level, where municipalities lay the groundwork for inclusive and resilient communities. By prioritizing knowledge, collaboration, and capacity building, we can equip local governments to harness the full potential that refugees and migrants bring to their host communities," said Karolis Žibas, (Re)Integration Officer at UNHCR Representation to the Nordic and Baltic countries.
"Integration Academy for municipal employees is a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the state, municipalities, and the NGO sector in building a cohesive and resilient society," noted Agnese Lāce, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.
"The Integration Academy is a vital initiative that supports the Lithuanian Ministry of Social Security and Labour as well as the Reception and Integration Agency’s strategy to strengthen municipal involvement in refugee and migrant integration. I am pleased that the Ministry and Agency are joining the Academy together with municipal integration coordinators. It will enhance competencies, promote collaboration among key integration stakeholders, and provide valuable insights into practices from other Baltic countries," emphasised Monika Žitkė, Head of Integration Coordination Department at the Reception and Integration Agency of Lithuania.
Over the coming year and a half, participants in the Academy will develop their skills in topics such as strengthening of intercultural competencies and communication, building effective partnerships for integration, addressing misinformation, meeting the needs of specific categories of refugees, and tackling gender-based violence.
"The launch of the Academy is a much-needed step forward. It is inspiring to see this opportunity arise, enabling municipalities to build their capacity, share practices, and collaborate to make our cities and towns more inclusive and welcoming for newcomers," said Janika Hango, Head of Adaptation and Integration at Municipality of Tartu in Estonia.
The launch event on 12 March will take place at Riga City Council and is open for media. The event will also be livestreamed here. ODIHR will deliver the first training session, building on the training it has provided over the last 18 months for Polish local authorities facing similar challenges. The training will take place on 13 and 14 March at NGO House, where participants will learn about the latest developments in the role of local administrations in integration and inclusion of refugees and migrants.
For the full programme of the launch event, click here.