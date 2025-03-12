Regional training initiative launched to strengthen refugee and migrant integration in Baltic cities

The Baltic countries are hosting a significant number of refugees from Ukraine, particularly considering the size of their own populations. The three countries have demonstrated great solidarity with Ukrainians forced to flee due to the ongoing war by providing refugees with a safe environment to rebuild their lives. While migration policies are developed on state-level, the process of integration of refugees and migrants to local communities is made possible by competent staff in cities and towns. The new training responds to the needs identified by local practitioners, bolstering their expertise following the uptick in new arrivals since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Continued work on integration and social cohesion remains essential for communities across the region.