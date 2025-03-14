Regional decision on leaving mine ban treaty to be announced soon – minister

"We will very soon have a very good result and a regional decision concerning the Ottawa convention. I believe we may announce good news in a very near future," she said at a press conference Friday.
According to the minister, the announcement may come sooner than in months or weeks.
She added that Finland is yet to decide on the matter and was pleased that a regional decision would be made.
As reported, in January 2025, the Ministry of National Defence presented a political and military advice for Lithuania to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty and to consult with allies and the Baltic Sea countries on the matter.
The treaty would have to be denunciated by parliament on president’s proposal, after approval of the move at the State Defence Council.
Lithuania joined the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines in 2004.