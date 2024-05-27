Re-elected president does not expect next term to be easier

In a press conference held on Monday morning, the president once again thanked voters for believing in him.
„I am happy that people have put their trust in me, especially given that the current term has not been an easy one, with many challenges, both external and internal ones,“ Nausėda said, also thanking his family and team for the support.
„It will sound banal, but the next term will not be easy either. I am closely following developments worldwide and I see that the current geopolitical situation will remain difficult, unfortunately,“ he underlined.
The re-elected president assured that reducing social exclusion in Lithuania will remain his priority over the next five years.
„Material things and income – all of these are important, and I will not stop calling for an increase in social benefits and pensions because I believe it is the right thing to do. However, that participation in the common good also involves some things that are not material ones. Such as the possibility for children from disadvantaged families to start their education as early as possible,“ Nausėda said.
The newly re-elected president also highlighted the need to keep the international community’s attention on the ongoing war in Ukraine as „new hot spots are emerging around the world“.
„We will make every effort to convince those who still have doubts or feel tired of this support. The word ’tired’ is not appropriate here, that is my conviction,“ he added.