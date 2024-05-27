Re-elected president does not expect next term to be easier

In a press conference held on Monday morning, the president once again thanked voters for believing in him.

„I am happy that people have put their trust in me, especially given that the current term has not been an easy one, with many challenges, both external and internal ones,“ Nausėda said, also thanking his family and team for the support.

„It will sound banal, but the next term will not be easy either. I am closely following developments worldwide and I see that the current geopolitical situation will remain difficult, unfortunately,“ he underlined.

The re-elected president assured that reducing social exclusion in Lithuania will remain his priority over the next five years.