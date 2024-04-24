Raw milk purchase price up by 11% in Lithuania in March 2024 y-o-y

According to the Agricultural Data Centre (ŽŪDC), current raw milk purchase price is by 40% above multiyear average. In 2017-2021, average raw milk purchase price was EUR 0.29 per kilogramme.
In March 2024, major dairy producers were paid EUR 0.45 per kilogramme of raw milk, up by 8.5% year-on-year. In Lithuania, 69% of all raw milk was purchased from major dairy producers.
According to experts, higher raw milk purchase prices in Lithuania have led to greater milk output in farms. In March 2024, 108.72 thousand tonnes of raw milk were purchased, up by 8.2% compared with March 2023.