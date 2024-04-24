Raw milk purchase price up by 11% in Lithuania in March 2024 y-o-y

According to the Agricultural Data Centre (ŽŪDC), current raw milk purchase price is by 40% above multiyear average. In 2017-2021, average raw milk purchase price was EUR 0.29 per kilogramme.

In March 2024, major dairy producers were paid EUR 0.45 per kilogramme of raw milk, up by 8.5% year-on-year. In Lithuania, 69% of all raw milk was purchased from major dairy producers.