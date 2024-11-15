Rally opposing LSDP coalition with Nemunas Dawn took place near Seimas

One participant of the protest, Augustinas, a pensioner from Vilnius district, said he had voted for the LSDP but did not expect that "antisemite Žemaitaitis would be in power". He hoped the that the composition of the ruling coalition would be changed.

Approximately 1,000 people attended the rally calling for zero-tolerance for antisemitism. Organisers of the event issued a demand to the LSDP and Democrats For Lithuania to terminate their coalition agreement with the Nemunas Dawn.

People gathered to express their discontent with MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, who had violated the Constitution and breached his MP’s oath by making antisemitic statements on social media but was nonetheless re-elected to the Seimas months later.

Another protester, Andrius from Vilnius, said it was pathetic that the Nemunas Dawn is part of the government as this harms Lithuania’s image, whereas antisemitism must not be tolerated.

Rallies on Thursday were also held in Kaunas and Tauragė.

Meanwhile, prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas, deputy chairman of the LSDP, earlier said that people should respect the decision made by voters in democratic elections.