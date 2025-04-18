Rally driver Vanagas probed over fraud involving EU funds – media

Vanagas and another person, as well as the racing driver’s public institution Nacionalinis automobilių klubas, are suspected of acting in an associate group, 15min.lt news website reported Friday.
Prosecutors are looking into the alleged misappropriation of aid in the context of a mobile servicing project.
Law enforcement authorities suspect that Vanagas’ public body illegally acquired EUR 150 000 through an intermediary, Gerdista, a firm based in Vilnius District. Vanagas, a long-time Dakar Rally competitor, has not denied the allegations but promised to provide more detailed answers in writing later, after consulting his lawyers.