Rally driver Vanagas probed over fraud involving EU funds – media
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Delfi

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Benediktas Vanagas, one of Lithuania’s most prominent rally drivers and an event organiser, over allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of euros in European funding.

Vanagas and another person, as well as the racing driver’s public institution Nacionalinis automobilių klubas, are suspected of acting in an associate group, 15min.lt news website reported Friday.

Prosecutors are looking into the alleged misappropriation of aid in the context of a mobile servicing project.

Law enforcement authorities suspect that Vanagas’ public body illegally acquired EUR 150 000 through an intermediary, Gerdista, a firm based in Vilnius District. Vanagas, a long-time Dakar Rally competitor, has not denied the allegations but promised to provide more detailed answers in writing later, after consulting his lawyers.

