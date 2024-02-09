Raising corporate tax on big business may become a must-do – SocDem leader

The MEP said the higher corporate tax rate would be a “must” in the absence of other viable options.

“We will consult businesses first. If we do not find any other way, this [raising the corporate tax on business – ELTA] will become a must-do. We are proposing it now, but for some reason the current Government does not want it. But they have started to explain, before the elections, that we need to raise taxes on people, many of whom live from salary to salary or from pension to pension. (&) We will certainly not support this and there is nothing to talk about here,” Blinkevičiūtė told Žinių radijas on Friday.

She specified that the Social Democrats are talking only about large businesses making huge profits. Agreements with them can result in the solutions needed, the politician added.

The party leader also highlighted that Lithuania has the lowest corporate tax rate compared to its neighbours.