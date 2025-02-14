Putin wants to continue redrawing borders by force – FM

"As the world gathers at the Munich Security Conference, I want to put a clear warning ahead of the discussions: Don’t be fooled by the idea that Putin seeks peace. What he truly wants is to fulfil his imperialistic ambitions and continue redrawing borders by force," Budrys stated in a message on social platform X.
According to the minister, the Kremlin is sticking to its tried-and-tested tactics – claiming what does not belong to Russia and making unreasonable demands, and it works as long as the West allows it.
"The worst possible response to this behaviour is to go along with Kremlin’s plans and provide Russia with what it wants – territorial gains and political dividends. Concessions to the aggressor have catastrophic consequences. We already know it from other munichs and yaltas," he stated.
Budrys stressed that the only acceptable response to Russia’s aggression is its full isolation, strict sanctions, accountability for international crimes and full reparation. Whereas the only way to keep Russia in check is for Ukraine, Europe and the US to stand together.
As reported, Trump had a phone call with Putin earlier this week and said that negotiations on ending the three-year war in Ukraine should be started immediately.