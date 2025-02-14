Putin wants to continue redrawing borders by force – FM

"As the world gathers at the Munich Security Conference, I want to put a clear warning ahead of the discussions: Don’t be fooled by the idea that Putin seeks peace. What he truly wants is to fulfil his imperialistic ambitions and continue redrawing borders by force," Budrys stated in a message on social platform X.

According to the minister, the Kremlin is sticking to its tried-and-tested tactics – claiming what does not belong to Russia and making unreasonable demands, and it works as long as the West allows it.