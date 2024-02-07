Public trust in army on the rise, support to universal draft grows – poll

Sixty-three percent of the Lithuanian residents would support a decision of someone important to them if they chose to volunteer for the Continuous Mandatory Initial Military Service.

Among those polled, 42% said they view military career “particularly favorably”, up from 25 percent in 2022.

Appreciation of a military career has grown this year as well: 89% of respondents view it favorably, which is growth by 3%.

“A particularly sizable portion of Lithuanian residents trust the Lithuanian Armed Forces and a strong public mandate is critical. Trust of the people give troops motivation, courage and resolve,” says Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas.

As compared to the year before, the trust in the Lithuanian Armed Forces has gone up by 2 percent making it an increase by 10 percent over the past five years.

According to the poll findings, 80 percent of residents of Lithuania have confidence in the Lithuanian Armed Forces this year. This is the highest rate of trust the polls requested by the Ministry of National Defence have ever shown.

The poll data shows that 61% of Lithuanian residents would take part in peaceful resistance, while 56% would have the resolve to join armed resistance. The latter number has gone up by 3% since last year.

Over a half of respondents would joint resistance against invasion

The changes likely to come into force as of next year will ensure more appeal of the Mandatory Military Service and bigger numbers of trained junior leaders and specialist officers that the Lithuanian Armed Forces lacks. It is also aimed to attract more youth to military career after the Continuous Mandatory Initial Military Service and increase the active reserve. It will lay the foundation for transitioning to the universal draft.

The Ministry of National Defence has proposed an amendment to the Law on Military Conscription in order to ensure a consistent increase in Continuous Mandatory Initial Military Service conscript number.

Exactly the same percentage, 63%, of respondents agree to the introduction of a universal draft to the Mandatory Initial Military Service right after school graduation. The result has increased by 6% points since the year before.

Thirty-three percent of respondents think they get enough information about the opportunities to joint civil resistance, 34% say they are informed of what they would have to do in case of mobilization. The poll also included persons outside the mobilization age group.

Two percent more of Lithuanian residents said they could feel the information influence of Russia since the 76% the year before. Four percent more than the 64% in 2022 say they can recognise information attacks and misinformation.

Among those polled, 39% of respondents say they would know how to act in case of a cyber-incident; 79% say they check if a website is safe before entering personal data.

73% of respondents say they support the current higher level of defence spending. The number has grown by 5% over the year.

Staunch support to NATO membership and assistance to Ukraine

For the third year in a row Lithuania’s NATO membership is supported by 89% of respondents.