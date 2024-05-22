Protesters rally over pensions and second pillar funds in Vilnius

The rally was attended by around 400 pensioners who demanded a redistribution of EUR 3 billion from the SoDra pension reserve to help those on the lowest pensions.

Lithuania pays the lowest pension in the European Union, the organisers said, with 180,000 people receiving a pension of just EUR 345.

Demonstrators also criticised second pillar pension funds for failing to guarantee a higher pension. Their benefits depreciate over time as they are not kept in balance with changes in wages and prices, they say.