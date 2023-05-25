Protest against civil union law held near Seimas

On Thursday, dozens of opponents of the law on civil union gathered near the parliament building to protest against the bill. The draft law passed the consideration stage on 23 May and now just one more voting procedure remains for it to be adopted.
Demonstrators carried banners reading “For a child’s right to have a mother and a father” and “For the family between the woman and the man”.
The rally was attended by members of the Family Movement (Šeimų sąjųdis) and the National Association of Families and Parents (NŠTA).
