Prosecutors think Swiftair Boeing crash in Vilnius was caused by human error

According to a press release issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office, Spanish authorities were asked to inform the pilot about the allegations and to question the pilot based on a European investigation order over the Swiftair Boeing 737-400SF crash in Vilnius on 25 November 2024. The pilot is undergoing treatment in his homeland following the air disaster.

Prosecutors say the decision was made striving to examine circumstances of the crash in detail, which, based on current data, might have happened due to human error.