Prosecutors think Swiftair Boeing crash in Vilnius was caused by human error

According to a press release issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office, Spanish authorities were asked to inform the pilot about the allegations and to question the pilot based on a European investigation order over the Swiftair Boeing 737-400SF crash in Vilnius on 25 November 2024. The pilot is undergoing treatment in his homeland following the air disaster.
Prosecutors say the decision was made striving to examine circumstances of the crash in detail, which, based on current data, might have happened due to human error.
According to prosecutors, the plane may have crashed because of disabled hydraulic systems used to operate the flaps. This conclusion was reached after examining the crash site, analysing flight data and cockpit voice recorders, conducting interviews and assessing other data.
Other causes of the crash were rejected based on the collected data.
Law enforcement continues the pre-trial investigation into homicide through negligence, severe health impairment, destruction of or damage to property through negligence and improper maintenance or repair of vehicles.
Sixteen individuals are deemed to be the injured party.
As reported, the Swiftair Boeing carrying cargo for DHL crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway on 25 November 2024. There were 4 people on board. One of the pilots, a 48-year-old citizen of Spain, died in the crash. Three other people – another Spanish pilot, a German and a Lithuanian – survived but suffered injuries.
The plane was completely destroyed. Its wreckage hit a part of a residential house, causing a fire. Cars parked nearby caught on fire as well. Thirteen people were evacuated from the building.
Investigators initially probed a pilot error, malfunction of the plane and malfunction of airport equipment as causes of the disaster. The possibility of terrorism or sabotage was considered as well but rejected after examining the evidence.