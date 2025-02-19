Prosecutors demand 10-year jail sentence for ex-MP charged with child sexual abuse

Prosecutor Donatas Skrebiškis told the Panevėžys Regional Court the 39-year-old Bartoševičius must be found guilty of two counts of child sexual assault, four counts of sexual harassment of adolescents under 16 years of age and four counts of minor bodily harm of children.

Bartoševičius, who continues to plead not guilty, and his lawyer Olegas Šibkovas attended the hearing via videoconference.