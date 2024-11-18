Prosecutor will ask Seimas to lift MP Žemaitaitis’ immunity

Žemaitaitis, leader of the party the Nemunas Dawn, is a defendant in a criminal case on suspicion of inciting hatred against Jews and public denial or trivialisation of international crimes.

The criminal process may not continue unless the Seimas grants permission to prosecute the MP.

Last week, MP Žemaitaitis took oath of office and gained immunity from prosecution.

The case is based on the politician’s earlier posts on social media, which he made in the previous term of office. At the time, Žemaitaitis commented the news about Israeli forces destroying an EU-funded Palestinian school. He called Israelis animals and cited an antisemitic rhyme.