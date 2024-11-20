Prosecutor’s office opens terrorism probe over damaged Lithuanian-Swedish cable

The pre-trial investigation will also seek to establish whether the damage to the undersea cables was caused by deliberate acts of sabotage or terrorism, or whether the damage was caused by any other cause by collecting relevant data and establishing the actual circumstances, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a press release.

The cable was broken on Sunday morning, according to Telia.

"It was cut on Sunday morning, around 10 a.m. Lithuanian time. The systems immediately reported that we had lost the connection. An investigation followed which showed it had been damaged," Andrius Šemeškevičius, head of technology at Telia Lietuva, told LRT TV on Monday.