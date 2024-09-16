Prosecutor general asks EP to lift Gražulis’ legal immunity

MEP Gražulis, leader of the party the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists), is a defendant in a criminal case over expressing contempt for LGBTQ individuals.
The politician is suspected of publicly ridiculing and expressing contempt for members of the LGBTQ community on 26 May 2022. Gražulis was an MP at the time and after parliament’s sitting, which considered the draft law on civil union, he made a series of inflammatory remarks on camera.
Gražulis had legal immunity from prosecution during the criminal process. However, on 16 November 2023, the Seimas of Lithuania lifted his immunity and allowed the politician to be prosecuted. As of 16 July 2024, Gražulis is a member of the European Parliament and again has legal immunity, which can be lifted on the EP’s decision.
Lithuanian laws stipulate that MEPs elected in Lithuania have identical immunity from prosecution as members of the Seimas, unless EU legislation states otherwise.