Prosecutor general asks EP to lift Gražulis’ legal immunity

MEP Gražulis, leader of the party the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists), is a defendant in a criminal case over expressing contempt for LGBTQ individuals.

The politician is suspected of publicly ridiculing and expressing contempt for members of the LGBTQ community on 26 May 2022. Gražulis was an MP at the time and after parliament’s sitting, which considered the draft law on civil union, he made a series of inflammatory remarks on camera.