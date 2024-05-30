Proposals on extension of bank solidarity levy presented in parlt

Meanwhile, representatives of the opposition introduced their own proposal that banks would pay solidarity contributions indefinitely. The bill was presented by MP Lukas Savickas, member of the party Democrats For Lithuania. He said this would be a sustainable and guaranteed source of income amid geopolitical uncertainty.

If the tax is extended for one more year, it is expected to generate EUR 60 million revenue.

Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė told MPs that the bank solidarity contribution would fund additional defence needs, such as hosting of the German Brigade, forming the division-sized unit, procuring more air defence systems, forming an active reserve and implementing military supply projects.

The draft law will be further considered by the Committee on Budget and Finance. Another reading in the Seimas was scheduled for 18 June.

In the submission stage, the Government’s bill was approved by 59 votes in favour and 5 abstentions, with no one voting against.

The MP noted that so far banks have paid EUR 250 million in solidarity contributions, which was especially significant for defence spending.

This bill was supported by 66 legislators, while 5 voted against and 30 abstained. The Committee on Budget and Finance will consider the draft law next and another reading in parliament was also scheduled for 18 June.

Earlier, President of the Association of Lithuanian Banks (LBA) Eivilė Čipkutė said it was unclear why banks have to pay higher taxes than other major businesses.

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda supports the idea of extension of the levy on banks.