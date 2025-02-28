Professor Landsbergis taken to hospital

He visited Vilnius Book Fair on Thursday and afterwards was taken to hospital feeling unwell. His son Vytautas V. Landsbergis confirmed this to media.

Former conservative leader is being treated at Santaros Clinics in Vilnius, ELTA has learned from the hospital’s representatives. The hospital stated that Landsbergis is being monitored and tests are conducted.

On Thursday, he participated in the presentation of his book „Žodžio kūryba“ on the writings of composer, painter and cultural figure Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis.