Pro-Kremlin activists in Latvia fail to organise meaningful activities in support of Russia – counterintelligence

Last year, Latvian public sentiment was influenced by various domestic political, socio-economic and geopolitical events, and one of the most important factors influencing public sentiment remained Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the VDD.
According to the VDD analysis, the majority of the Latvian public supports Ukraine and is strongly opposed to Russian aggression and any pro-Kremlin manifestations in Latvia. The majority of the public also supports political decisions aimed at strengthening Latvia’s internal security and the position of the state language, the service assesses.
The part of the public that covertly or overtly supports the aggressor state Russia consists mostly of persons who use the Russian language in their daily communication. This population is negative not only towards Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, but also towards Latvia’s measures to strengthen internal security and promote the use of the state language, the VDD notes. In most cases, such attitudes are a consequence of long-term consumption of Russian propaganda content.
Under the influence of Russian propaganda and lies, a part of the public continues to interpret events in Latvia and abroad according to the Kremlin’s world view.
"For example, the efforts of Latvian politicians and institutions to increase the use of the state language in public space are misinterpreted by such residents as Russophobia in Latvia, although one of the main goals of these efforts was to promote the full inclusion of Russian-speakers in Latvian society," the report states.
In turn, the work of Latvian institutions to strengthen internal and external security was perceived by this segment of society as provoking Russia.
According to the VDD, the societal opposition last year manifested itself as latent ethnic tensions. The pro-Russia part of the public felt resentment and negative attitudes towards the Latvian state, which in turn were unacceptable to the majority of the Latvian public who condemn Russia.
The pro-Russia part of the public mostly expresses its position on social networks, but in several hundred cases individuals have demonstrated their support for the aggressor state through various manifestations in the urban environment. As in 2022 and 2023, last year the State Police most frequently found spray-painted Z letters and other symbols of support for Russian aggression in urban areas. The VDD and the State Police also came to the attention of persons who were demonstratively wearing such symbols on their clothes, had them glued to their vehicles or had them prominently displayed in their vehicles.
In some cases, cases of hooliganism against vehicles with Ukrainian number plates were detected, as well as aggressive acts against Ukrainians in urban areas.
In 2024, the VDD obtained information on several dozen cases of hooliganism against the Ukrainian flag or environmental objects dedicated to the support of Ukraine. Anti-Ukrainian and other pro-Kremlin manifestations in the street environment were most frequently detected last year in February and March, when Latvia organized events in support of Ukraine on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Last year, the most frequent manifestations of support for Russia in the street environment were found in May, when Russia celebrates the so-called "victory" day. Overall, pro-Kremlin manifestations in urban areas decreased last year, the service notes.
According to the VDD, pro-Kremlin sentiment in part of the Latvian society continued to be maintained in 2024 by various organizations and individual activists, whose messages directly or indirectly coincided with the Kremlin’s propaganda messages. Cautiously and in a low-key manner, such activists, both individuals and their organizations, continued to support the aggressor state Russia in Latvia. Similarly, certain political parties in Latvia, which target the Russian-speaking electorate, have continued to convey messages in line with Russian interests.
According to the VDD, the pro-Kremlin activist environment as a whole is divided, disoriented and unable to organize meaningful activities in support of Russia, which would enable Russia to achieve its „compatriot policy“ objectives in Latvia. These activist organizations organized events to mark historically significant dates for Russia, in an attempt to avoid attracting the attention of law enforcement authorities.
According to the VDD, the decline in public expressions by pro-Kremlin activists was not due to a change in their ideological beliefs, but rather to a strategy of waiting in the wings as they followed Russia’s progress in the war in Ukraine.
While individual pro-Kremlin activists focused primarily on defending themselves in criminal cases brought against them, they continued to seek ways to cautiously convey pro-Russian messages and aggressive foreign policies without breaking the law, the VDD notes.