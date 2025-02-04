Pro-Kremlin activists in Latvia fail to organise meaningful activities in support of Russia – counterintelligence

The pro-Russia part of the public mostly expresses its position on social networks, but in several hundred cases individuals have demonstrated their support for the aggressor state through various manifestations in the urban environment. As in 2022 and 2023, last year the State Police most frequently found spray-painted Z letters and other symbols of support for Russian aggression in urban areas. The VDD and the State Police also came to the attention of persons who were demonstratively wearing such symbols on their clothes, had them glued to their vehicles or had them prominently displayed in their vehicles.