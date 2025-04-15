Presidential adviser defends Nausėda’s pick for top auditor after MPs’ criticism

Frederikas Jansonas, chief communication adviser to Nausėda, said that neither the president nor his staffmembers belong to any political party. The president picks "the best people" to important posts, he stated.

"In this case, the position of the president itself depoliticised and the president is not a member of any party, nor are the members of his team members of any party. To talk about politicisation is to talk from the standpoint of one or one and a half parties, to look at everything that the president proposes as bad," Frederikas Jansonas, chief communication adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda, told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.