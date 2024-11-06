2024.11.06 15:26

President will closely liaise with LSDP on foreign minister’s candidacy – adviser

 
President Gitanas Nausėda has called his chief foreign policy adviser Asta Skaisgirytė as the best candidate for the foreign minister’s position in the new Government. The adviser herself told the media that the president and the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) would closely coordinate ministerial appointments, but did not give a direct answer whether she hoped to become the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy.

"I do not answer hypothetical questions. The president will closely liaise with Social Democrats regarding the candidacy of the foreign affairs minister as foreign policy is his field of activity and he is not indifferent who will be the minister. We very much hope that this will be the person who knows the deal and with whom we at the presidency can work well," Skaisgirytė told the news website 15min.lt on Wednesday.

The adviser added that the issue of ministerial candidacies must not overshadow more important matters like forming the coalition or approving its programme.

Last week, speaking to public broadcaster LRT, Nausėda stated that his adviser Skaisgirytė was the best candidate for the foreign minister’s post. Social Democrat Juozas Olekas shared his opinion, saying that Skaisgirytė may be considered when forming the new Government.

The LSDP will form the coalition government after securing 52 out of 141 seats in the Seimas in October’s parliamentary elections.

