President votes in advance in European elections

„First of all, I looked at the list [of candidates], then I considered which party and its delegates could represent Lithuania appropriately and effectively, and, what is paramount, with proper experience. There are a number of parties like that but I picked one and cast my vote,“ Nausėda told the media.

The head of state added that he was not committed to any party and could vote based on his conscience.

Furthermore, Nausėda urged voters to come to the ballots and stressed the importance of European Parliament elections as this could determine the future of Lithuania and all of Europe.