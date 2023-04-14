The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces it has summoned a representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Lithuania on Friday....
2023 m. balandžio 14 d. 16:58
President vetoes national sanctions for Russians, Belarusians
calls for equal treatment
PHOTO:
President Gitanas Nausėda has vetoed the law on national sanctions against Russian and Belarussian citizens that the Seimas passed last week as he urges MPs to be consistent and apply equal restrictions for the nationals of both countries.
Top articles