President vetoes national sanctions for Russians, Belarusians

 
calls for equal treatment
President Gitanas Nausėda has vetoed the law on national sanctions against Russian and Belarussian citizens that the Seimas passed last week as he urges MPs to be consistent and apply equal restrictions for the nationals of both countries.

The law establishes seven different restrictive measures to safeguard Lithuania’s national security and foreign policy interests, the presidency said, noting that four of them would apply to both Russian and Belarusian citizens, while the remaining three would apply to Russian citizens only.

