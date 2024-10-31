President urges parties to focus on key tasks after SocDem leader rejects PM role

"The president is of opinion that today the main objective for the parties that won the Seimas election is not the nomination of one or another politician for one or another post, but the formation of a new ruling coalition, coordination of the tasks most important for the people of Lithuania, and the development of a government programme," Frederikas Jansonas, Nausėda’s chief communication adviser, said in a written comment to ELTA on Thursday.

MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, leader of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), announced on Wednesday evening she would not be leading the next Government. The LSDP presidium nominated deputy party leader Gintautas Paluckas for the prime minister.