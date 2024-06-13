President signs decree to dismiss social minister

The president instructed Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė to head the Ministry of Social Security and Labour and the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport from 14 June until new ministers take office.
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė (ELTA)
President Gitanas Nausėda has signed a decree accepting the resignation of Social Minister Monika Navickienė, the president’s office reports.
