President signs decree to dismiss social minister

PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

President Gitanas Nausėda has signed a decree accepting the resignation of Social Minister Monika Navickienė, the president’s office reports.

The president instructed Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė to head the Ministry of Social Security and Labour and the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport from 14 June until new ministers take office.

