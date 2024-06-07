President’s certificate issued to Nausėda after elections

Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen greeted the head of state and the certificate was granted by Lina Petronienė, chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).
Law stipulates that the president-elect is presented with the certificate no later than in five working days after announcement of official results by the VRK.
Nausėda won the presidential election runoff on 26 May having garnered 74.15% of votes, while Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) nominee, was the runner-up with 24.34% of votes.