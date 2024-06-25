President’s adviser set to leave for job at Ukraine’s Enerhoatom

2024.06.25 16:05

Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Julius Kalinskas

President Gitanas Nausėda’s chief environment adviser is set to resign and join the Supervisory Council of Ukraine’s national nuclear energy operator Enerhoatom, a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reveals.

Jarek Niewierowicz will leave his office as soon as his contract with Enerhoatom takes effect, ELTA learnt from Frederikas Jansonas, president’s communication adviser.

The Supervisory Council of Enerhoatom is composed of five members, three independents and two representatives of the state.

Niewierowicz has been the president’s chief adviser and head of the Environment and Infrastructure Group since 2019.

He was energy minister for two years (2012-2014) in the Cabinet of former prime minister Algirdas Butkevičius.

