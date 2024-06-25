President’s adviser set to leave for job at Ukraine’s Enerhoatom

Jarek Niewierowicz will leave his office as soon as his contract with Enerhoatom takes effect, ELTA learnt from Frederikas Jansonas, president’s communication adviser.

The Supervisory Council of Enerhoatom is composed of five members, three independents and two representatives of the state.

Niewierowicz has been the president’s chief adviser and head of the Environment and Infrastructure Group since 2019.