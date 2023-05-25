2023 m. gegužės 25 d. 18:06

President’s adviser on political crisis: drastic actions should be avoided before NATO Summit

 
Asta Skaisgirytė
PHOTO: ELTA / Julius Kalinskas

President’s chief foreign affairs adviser, Asta Skaisgirytė, urges the Government to refrain from any drastic actions before the NATO Summit in Vilnius scheduled in July. The adviser says that the political crisis and stability will have to be restored after the Summit. The political crisis was sparked by the municipal expenses scandal and the Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) intentions to call early elections.

“Everyone realises that anything may happen in domestic politics but, of course, the time for this is unfavourable. It is probably clear to everyone that the moment for infighting is the least suitable before the NATO Summit. So one should really refrain from drastic actions at least until the NATO Summit in mid-July,” the adviser told the radio station Žinių radijas.

She said the situation has escalated and would have to be resolved after the NATO Summit. According to Skaisgirytė, President Gitanas Nausėda is now waiting for what the Seimas will decide on early parliamentary elections.

