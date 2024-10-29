2024.10.29 15:38

President’s adviser calls Survila’s resignation brain drain in politics

 
Frederikas Jansonas, chief communication adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda
The president’s chief adviser Frederikas Jansonas says he regrets that Jonas Survila, deputy chair of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), has decided to step down, referring to it as "brain drain" in politics.

Survila, current deputy foreign minister, announced he was leaving the office on Monday evening, following the suit of TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis.

"Personally, I feel more sorry for Jonas Survila, but this is probably only because he is one of the most interesting and hard-working and intelligent political strategists to my mins – there are not so many of them in Lithuania. Being a simple man and both a professional, I see his departure, if he quits politics altogether, a kind of brain drain and a loss," Jansonas told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

Speaking of Landsbergis’ move to resign, the presidential adviser said it was inevitable, just came quicker in response to the election result.

