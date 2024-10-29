President’s adviser calls Survila’s resignation brain drain in politics

Survila, current deputy foreign minister, announced he was leaving the office on Monday evening, following the suit of TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis.
"Personally, I feel more sorry for Jonas Survila, but this is probably only because he is one of the most interesting and hard-working and intelligent political strategists to my mins – there are not so many of them in Lithuania. Being a simple man and both a professional, I see his departure, if he quits politics altogether, a kind of brain drain and a loss," Jansonas told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
Speaking of Landsbergis’ move to resign, the presidential adviser said it was inevitable, just came quicker in response to the election result.