President regrets about IOC’s recommendation to allow a return of Russian and Belarusian athletes

 
Gitanas Nausėda
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on 28 March recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete in international sporting events as neutrals. President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and Minister of Education, Science and Sport Jurgita Šiugždinienė regret the decision.

“This is disappointing and I think now all of us must discuss what we will do in this situation. For me it is a sad day to hear such news,” President Nausėda told LRT television on Wednesday.

