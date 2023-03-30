During a visit to Poland, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine signed a m...
2023 m. kovo 30 d. 10:23
President regrets about IOC’s recommendation to allow a return of Russian and Belarusian athletes
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on 28 March recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete in international sporting events as neutrals. President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and Minister of Education, Science and Sport Jurgita Šiugždinienė regret the decision.
