President, PM to meet next week to discuss possible Cabinet reshuffle

 
Newly re-elected President Gitanas Nausėda says he will be meeting with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to discuss the Cabinet’s possible reshuffle early next week.

„I would like to have a very civilised and mutually respectful discussion with the Prime Minister on these issues. We will soon have that opportunity early next week,“ Nausėda told TV3 station on Monday evening.

Earlier reports suggested that Nausėda is critical of the composition of the Government and is not satisfied with the performance of some ministers.

The Government returns its powers to the president after every Seimas and presidential elections. The newly elected president then authorises the prime minister to continue acting until the next Cabinet of Ministers is formed.

