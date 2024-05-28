President, PM to meet next week to discuss possible Cabinet reshuffle

„I would like to have a very civilised and mutually respectful discussion with the Prime Minister on these issues. We will soon have that opportunity early next week,“ Nausėda told TV3 station on Monday evening.
Earlier reports suggested that Nausėda is critical of the composition of the Government and is not satisfied with the performance of some ministers.
The Government returns its powers to the president after every Seimas and presidential elections. The newly elected president then authorises the prime minister to continue acting until the next Cabinet of Ministers is formed.