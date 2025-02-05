President, PM offer condolences to Sweden over deadly mass shooting

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the shooting in Örebro. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the people of Sweden in this dark hour. Lithuania stands with our Swedish friends. Our thoughts are with you," the president said on X.

AFP reported that ten people were killed in a shooting by a gunman, who also died, at an education centre in Sweden, police said on Wednesday, adding that no motive had been established.

"Horrible shooting at education centre in Örebro, which claimed so many innocent lives. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the Swedish people. My sincere condolences," the prime minister wrote on X.