President pays respects to Lithuanian volunteer killed in Ukraine

"Although a very young man, yet at the same time he was very mature, as he realised that this is not just a war in Ukraine, not just Ukraine’s fight for freedom, but also our fight for freedom," Nausėda told journalists Wednesday.

"To me he is a fighter for our freedom, just like our postwar partisans, like dissidents who knew what awaited them, who were aware about all the dangers and threats, and still with dignity and determination did their duty, which they took on in their life," said Nausėda.