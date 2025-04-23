President pays respects to Lithuanian volunteer killed in Ukraine

"Although a very young man, yet at the same time he was very mature, as he realised that this is not just a war in Ukraine, not just Ukraine’s fight for freedom, but also our fight for freedom," Nausėda told journalists Wednesday.
"To me he is a fighter for our freedom, just like our postwar partisans, like dissidents who knew what awaited them, who were aware about all the dangers and threats, and still with dignity and determination did their duty, which they took on in their life," said Nausėda.
Valentėlis was killed in battle in Ukraine, near Kupiansk, during his first combat mission in March. His body was retrieved from the battlefield by Ukraine’s Special Forces with assistance of Lithuanian and Ukrainian NGOs.
The 20-year-old from Biržai had served in the Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine since August 2024.
His body was brought to Lithuania on 19 April. A private funeral will be held respecting the family’s privacy.