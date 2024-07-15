2024.07.15 15:43

President nominates Šimonytė for PM

 
On Friday, the Government returned its powers to President Gitanas Nausėda who was inaugurated for the second term of office earlier the same day after winning the presidential race in May. On Monday, President Nausėda nominated Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to continue holding these duties.

The announcement was made by the Office of the President in the afternoon.

Šimonytė’s candidacy for the prime minister will be presented in parliament on Tuesday, 16 July.

If parliament is going to approve Šimonytė as the prime minister, the president will appoint her and oblige her to form the Government, which later has to be approved by the president.

Earlier, the head of state implied that some changes should be expected in the Cabinet of Ministers. The Government is reportedly also at odds with the presidency over Lithuania’s candidate to the European Commission.

