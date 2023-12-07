President Nausėda to seek re-election

“I am determined and committed to continue the work we have started. I will run in the presidential elections of Lithuania in May 2024,” Nausėda told a press conference in the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

He was first elected to office in 2019, winning against Conservative nominee Ingrida Šimonytė in the second round.

Before announcing his bid, Nausėda gave a brief overview of achievements and ‘tectonic fractures’, as he put it, that had taken place in his term of office to date.

“A lot has happened in those four and a half years. Things have happened that we could not have predicted in 2019: a pandemic, illegitimate elections in Belarus, illegal migration, the war in Ukraine, the rising cost of energy resources. But despite these challenges, and perhaps because of them, Lithuania has grown stronger,” he said.