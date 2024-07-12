President Nausėda takes oath in Seimas

Welcoming remarks at the solemn sitting were delivered by Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.

Vilnius Metropolitan Archbishop Gintaras Grušas delivered the invocation during the ceremony.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Gintaras Goda administered the president’s oath.

Afterwards, President Nausėda officially obtained powers for the second five-year term of office.

The inauguration was attended by former presidents Dalia Grybauskaitė and Valdas Adamkus, incumbent and former parliament speakers, signatories of the 1990 Act of Independence, members of the Government and the European Parliament, Lithuanian and foreign diplomats, and other honourable guests.