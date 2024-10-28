President meets with LSDP, TS-LKD representatives

Chairwoman of the LSDP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė and Deputy Chairman Gintautas Paluckas arrived at the Presidential Palace at noon.

Afterwards, deputy chairwoman of the TS-LKD, Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, and MP Mindaugas Lingė met with the head of state, too.

President’s chief adviser Frederikas Jansonas mentioned on the election night on Sunday that Nausėda would meet with representatives of parties elected to parliament.