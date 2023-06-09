President has to decide if he trusts PM

2023 m. birželio 09 d. 14:42

On Friday, the presidium of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) will convene to discuss political developments and the future of the Government. MP Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania, believes the presidium will decide that Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė must continue heading the current Government.

“The end of the drama is very clear – the presidium will conclude that the Government must continue working,” Skvernelis, a former prime minister, told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

According to him, if Prime Minister Šimonytė does not step down as she had promised to, then voters will have to evaluate if this is normal. He does not think that the head of Government ever intended to resign and suspects that the TS-LKD made a strategic decision “to cause drama” in order to silence the municipal expenses scandal.

