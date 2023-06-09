“The end of the drama is very clear – the presidium will conclude that the Government must continue working,” Skvernelis, a former prime minister, told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.
President has to decide if he trusts PM
ELTA
On Friday, the presidium of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) will convene to discuss political developments and the future of the Government. MP Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania, believes the presidium will decide that Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė must continue heading the current Government.
