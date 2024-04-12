President Duda vows that Poland would defend Lithuania in case of attack

“I can hardly imagine a situation that Lithuania, in case of an attack, would not be aided by NATO or Poland. I am speaking about military aid. The Polish army would come to defend Lithuania,” Duda said in an interview to public television LRT on Thursday.

President Duda stated that both Lithuania and Poland are NATO members and have clear Article 5 commitments on collective defence, whereas if these commitments were to be broken it would mean a catastrophe resulting in NATO collapsing.

According to the head of state, what would raise questions are security threats that would not invoke NATO’s Article 5 and this issue would have to be addressed bilaterally between the Governments, which could agree on mutual assistance.