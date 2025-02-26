President congratulated Friedrich Merz on victory in German Bundestag elections

In his message of congratulations, the president highlighted that Lithuania and Germany are bonded by respect for European values and a common vision for the future of Europe as well as key international issues, emphasising successful cooperation within the EU, NATO, and other international organisations. The head of state expressed his gratitude that, despite unprecedented challenges, the strategic partnership between the two nations only grows stronger.

Nausėda pointed out that Lithuania is grateful for Germany’s significant contribution to the security of Lithuania, the Baltic region and NATO’s entire eastern flank. "Your country’s historic decision to permanently deploy an armed forces brigade in Lithuania stands as a testament to the much-needed leadership and a strong commitment to collective defence. I firmly believe that we will continue to cooperate successfully in implementing the collective decisions we have taken to ensure the security and defence of all of us," the president’s message of congratulations reads.