President congratulated Friedrich Merz on victory in German Bundestag elections

In his message of congratulations, the president highlighted that Lithuania and Germany are bonded by respect for European values and a common vision for the future of Europe as well as key international issues, emphasising successful cooperation within the EU, NATO, and other international organisations. The head of state expressed his gratitude that, despite unprecedented challenges, the strategic partnership between the two nations only grows stronger.
Nausėda pointed out that Lithuania is grateful for Germany’s significant contribution to the security of Lithuania, the Baltic region and NATO’s entire eastern flank. "Your country’s historic decision to permanently deploy an armed forces brigade in Lithuania stands as a testament to the much-needed leadership and a strong commitment to collective defence. I firmly believe that we will continue to cooperate successfully in implementing the collective decisions we have taken to ensure the security and defence of all of us," the president’s message of congratulations reads.
The president also reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to expanding economic and trade relations with Germany while deepening cooperation in culture, science, and innovation. "I have no doubt that by maintaining close, trust-based relations and a genuine friendship between Lithuania and Germany, we will contribute to forging meaningful connections between our people," the Lithuanian leader underlined.
Nausėda emphasised that European unity and German leadership are as important as ever in light of the war in Ukraine. He stressed the need to invest together in strengthening defence capabilities to counter Russia’s imperial ambitions while working towards lasting and stable peace in Ukraine.
The president took the opportunity to invite Friedrich Merz to visit Lithuania, emphasising that the visit would greatly contribute to strengthening relations between Lithuania and Germany.
The head of state wished Mr Merz success, determination, and strength in working for his country and its people.