President calls for stepping up Europe’s investment in defence

Despite this progress, the president, along with other leaders, calls for stronger action and proposes three key measures. First, reviewing the list of financed activities to expand it in the defence sector and ensure that EIB financing aligns with the EU’s new policy priorities. They also propose adjusting the EIB’s lending policy to accommodate the growing demand for defence and security financing, while still supporting other strategic priorities. Finally, the idea of earmarked debt issuance to finance defence-related projects can be considered, thus ensuring transparency for investors and maintaining the most efficient and cost-effective financing mechanism.