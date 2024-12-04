2024.12.04 17:05

President approves 12 ministers in new Cabinet

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
President approves 12 ministers in new Cabinet
President approves 12 ministers in new Cabinet
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has signed the decree on the composition of the new Government. The new Cabinet so far will be two ministers short as it is still unclear who will head the Ministries of Environment and Justice.

Prime Minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas earlier confirmed that two nominees put forward by the Nemunas Dawn party were rejected. Namely, Sigitas Podėnas, who was nominated as the environment minister, and Virginijus Kulikauskas, who was considered for the post of the justice minister.

The president has approved Rimantas Šadžius as finance minister, Dovilė Šakalienė as national defence minister, Šarūnas Birutis as culture minister, Inga Ruginienė as social security and labour minister, Eugenijus Sabutis as transport and communications minister, Marija Jakubauskienė as health minister, Raminta Popovienė as education, science and sport minister, Vladislav Kondratovič as interior minister, Kęstutis Budrys as foreign minister, Lukas Savickas as economy and innovation minister, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas as energy minister and Ignas Hofmanas as agriculture minister.

The new Cabinet of Ministers will assume office once the Seimas votes on and approves its programme.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions