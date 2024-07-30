President appoints 12 new ambassadors

Giedrius Puodžiūnas, director of the Transatlantic Cooperation and Security Policy Department at the Foreign Ministry, becomes Lithuania’s ambassador to Germany on 12 August.

Rolandas Kačinskas, aide to Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, is set to start as ambassador to the Czech Republic on 20 August.

Lithuania’s outgoing permanent representative to the EU, Arnoldas Pranckevičius, was appointed to head the embassy in France. In the role he is replacing Nerijus Aleksiejūnas, who becomes the permanent representative to the EU. The two diplomats will assume duties on 14 August.

Diplomats Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė and Valdemaras Sarapinas were appointed as Lithuania’s ambassadors to Ukraine and Poland respectively. They will take office on 19 August.

In addition, Edvilas Raudonikis, director of the European Countries Department at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed as ambassador to Finland as of 26 August, diplomat Jonas Grinevičius as ambassador to Ireland and Darius Jonas Semaška as ambassador to Switzerland as of 12 August.

The president appointed Darius Vitkauskas as ambassador to Georgia as of 6 August and Kęstutis Vaškelevičius as ambassador to Azerbaijan as of 12 August.

As of 26 August, Lithuania’s new permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be Rolandas Kriščiūnas, current deputy chancellor of the Government.